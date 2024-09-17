Victor Osimhen played the full match in his Galatasaray debut in the 5-0 victory over Rizespor

The forward nearly scored, but teammate Abdulkerim Bardakci touched his goal-bound effort

The Nigerian striker is now set to miss the defending Champions Gala's next game against Gaziantep

Victor Osimhen provided an assist on his Galatasaray debut against Rizespor but is now set to miss their next game against Gaziantep, and the reason has emerged.

Galatasaray's loan move was Osimhen’s escape route after seeing proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Al-Ahli collapse, and Napoli froze him from the team.

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's second goal against Rizespor. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

He has a limited time to make an impact with the Turkish champions as his season-long loan could be cut short in the January transfer window with a break clause, as reported by Football Italia.

Osimhen to miss Gaziantep clash

Osimhen will not be in action in Galatasaray’s next match against Gaziantep later today, despite playing the full 90 minutes and impressing on his debut.

According to an official statement, Victor Osimhen, Ismail Jakobs and Roland Sallai will all miss the match as they were ineligible to face the 14th-placed team.

The match was initially scheduled for matchday three but was postponed due to Gala’s involvement in the UEFA Champions League playoff. As such, players signed and registered after the postponement will not play.

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi’s injury was why the Nigerian started and played a full match on his debut. With Icardi still out and Osimhen ineligible, Michy Batshuayi could be handed his first start.

The next time the former Napoli striker will be in action for the Turkish champions will be in that intercontinental derby against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The Special One is an admirer of the Super Eagles star even though he has pointed out one trait he does not like about the striker, from facing him as Roma boss.

Why Osimhen didn't score vs Rizespor

Legit.ng reported that former Turkish winger Nihat Kahveci explained why Osimhen didn't score on his full Galatasaray debut against Rizespor despite his team winning 5-0.

The former Besiktas star praised all elements of the striker’s game and claimed he has everything needed for the modern game to score a lot of goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng