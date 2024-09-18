The international future of Tosin Adarabioyo has generated conversations among fans of the Nigerian team

The Chelsea defender has often flirted with his Nigerian roots and shared photos wearing the green and white jersey

A recent report detailing that the 26-year-old has made a decision on his international future has surfaced

The international future of Chelsea defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, remains uncertain, even after his recent meeting with Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen.

The 26-year-old, eligible to represent both Nigeria and England at the senior level, has yet to be capped by either national team despite his involvement with England's youth squads.

Adarabioyo, who progressed through the Manchester City academy and established himself as a top Premier League defender with Fulham before his move to Chelsea, has frequently piqued fans' interest with social media posts featuring him in Nigeria's green and white kit.

Despite fans’ hopes for him to commit to Nigeria, no decision has yet been made. However, according to a recent report from OwnGoalNigeria, Adarabioyo recently discussed the possibility of representing Nigeria with interim coach Eguavoen. The outcome of their meeting has now surfaced.

Adarabioyo to represent Nigeria?

According to the report, the meeting, attended by his representative and brother Gbolahan, concluded with Adarabioyo not making a definitive decision about his international future.

However, the Chelsea star has taken steps towards obtaining a Nigerian passport, a move that subtly favours Nigeria in the ongoing deliberation.

Since his summer transfer to Chelsea, the 189-centimetre-tall defender has seen his game time limited. Adarabioyo, who was a key figure in Fulham’s defence under Marco Silva, has made only three appearances for Chelsea so far, according to Fotmob.

Two of these appearances were in the UEFA Europa Conference League, while the third was a 28-minute cameo in the Premier League against Bournemouth.

Eguavoen addresses resignation rumours

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Eguavoen has addressed rumours of his resignation from the Super Eagles.

The 59-year-old explained that he is still in charge of the national team and that his assignment is not over yet.

Egauvoen is expected to announce the team list for the upcoming international fixtures in October.

