NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen led the Super Eagles for the September games

He was appointed as the interim manager after discussions with Bruno Labbadia collapsed

There are calls to make Eguavoen the permanent manager amid the search for a new head coach

Augustine Eguavoen is gaining support from some top football personalities in Nigeria to be named Super Eagles’ permanent manager after impressing in the September games.

Eguavoen led the Eagles to a convincing 3-0 win over Benin Republic in Uyo and secured a goalless draw against Rwanda in Kigali three days later in the AFCON 2025 qualifier.

Augustine Eguavoen gesturing to Super Eagles players during AFCON 2021. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

He was named the interim head coach after discussions broke down with Bruno Labbadia due to stringent German tax laws despite an official announcement.

The search for a new foreign head coach continues as the NFF seek to have a permanent lead for the team after the resignation of Finidi George after two games in June.

Eguavoen’s national team record

Eguavoen has been tipped by some fans and top personalities, including Mikel Obi, who voiced support for his former manager on the Obi One Podcast, to be named permanent coach.

The appointment is a possibility as it was in the past when he led the country to AFCON 2021 when Tunisia eliminated them in the round of 16.

According to Leagues Reporter, before the 0-0 draw against Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali, Eguavoen has managed the national team 22 times.

He won 15 of those games, drew three and lost four. A notable draw was against Ghana in October 2022, which denied the team a chance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Another notable result was the 1-0 loss to Tunisia in the round of 16 of AFCON 2021, and these are the results etched into the minds of many Nigerians and defined the former Gent star.

He is currently in Abidjan for the CAF Coaches Symposium and met with former Super Eagles coaches Gernot Rohr and Jose Peseiro for the two-day event.

5 Nigerians who endorsed Eguavoen

Legit.ng analysed five Nigerian football personalities who have endorsed Eguavoen to be retained as the permanent manager of the Super Eagles after an impressive September.

Former captain John Obi Mikel, who was under the tutelage of the 59-year-old during his youth days, is the lead voice for his appointment, describing him as a great man manager.

