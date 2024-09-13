Augustine Eguavoen led the Super Eagles in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers in September

He was installed as interim after negotiations with German Bruno Labbadia collapsed

His former Super Eagles teammate has told him what to do to land the role permanently

Augustine Eguavoen is in line to become the next Super Eagles permanent manager, and his former teammate has advised him and the Nigerian football federation.

Eguavoen was named the team's interim head coach after negotiations with Bruno Labbadia collapsed due to German tax laws despite an official announcement.

Augustine Eguavoen coached Nigeria to a round of 16 elimination at AFCON 2021. Photo by Daniel Beloumo Olomo/AFP.

He guided the team to a convincing 3-0 win over Benin Republic, followed by a hard-fought draw against Rwanda in the AFCON 2025 qualifying games.

The team's performance has put him in consideration for the permanent manager position as the search continues to replace Finidi George, who resigned in August.

Emeka Ezeugo hits out at Eguavoen

A former Super Eagles star and a teammate of Eguavoen told him and the NFF to decide which role they wanted him to play, as he is also the federation’s technical director.

“Is it not funny that Eguavoen who at the AFCON in 2022, got knocked out in the round of 16 but yet stayed in his role as technical director? Now he is the interim coach again and also the technical director so if he fails as the coach, he returns to his role as director. How does that sound?” he told OwnGoal Nigeria.

“NFF need to come clean and say to him which role do you prefer? It's not like he has a lifetime contract as technical director or the forever interim Super Eagles coach whenever there is a vacuum.”

“I am disappointed in his last statement contradicting his earlier statement all within a space of two hours. He should pick one role and run with it,” he added.

Another ex-international who is in the frame for the job is Samson Siasia, who recently served a five-year FIFA ban for alleged corruption charges and has received Clemens Westerhof's backing, as Sports Village Square noted.

5 Nigerians who endorsed Eguavoen

Legit.ng analysed five Nigerian football personalities who have endorsed Eguavoen to be retained as the permanent manager of the Super Eagles after an impressive September.

The 59-year-old is tipped to be appointed the next permanent manager by some current and former football stars, including captain William Troost-Ekong.

