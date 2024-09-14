Ex Super Eagles Star Explains How Eguavoen Is Better Than Jose Peseiro
- Augustine Eguavoen and Jose Peseiro are the last two managers to lead Nigeria to AFCON
- Eguavoen is currently the Super Eagles’ interim head coach for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers
- A former international goalkeeper has explained the difference between the two head coaches
Augustine Eguavoen and Jose Peseiro are two of the recent head coaches of the Super Eagles, and a former international has explained the difference between them.
Peseiro was the last foreign head coach in charge of the Super Eagles and led the team to AFCON 2023 final, which he lost 2-1 to the host country, Ivory Coast.
The Portuguese took over after Eguavoen stepped aside after coaching the team at AFCON 2021, where Tunisia eliminated Nigeria in the round of 16, and the team failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The ex-international is back in charge of the team as interim coach for the fourth time, as noted by Soccernet after German tax laws botched the appointment of Bruno Labbadia despite an official announcement.
Peterside rates Eguavoen over Peseiro
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has stated the difference between Eguavoen and Jose Peseiro while making a case for the permanent appointment of the indigenous coach.
“The team showed more attacking intent and fluidity under Eguavoen. We scored three goals against Benin and kept a clean sheet. In Kigali, the goalkeeper was their hero – that shows we dominated and attacked,” he said on Channels TV as quoted by Brila.
“Under Peseiro, the South African coach even said he was surprised by Nigeria’s defensive strategy, especially with the quality of players like Iwobi, Osimhen, and Lookman. You can’t cage such players.”
“We have the best set of players in Africa, and Austin has given them the freedom to express themselves. The performances in Uyo and Kigali are evidence of that. When this team continues to build confidence like this, they will be absolutely unstoppable,” he concluded.
Nigeria's performance at AFCON 2023 under Peseiro was questioned as the manager adopted a strategy with defensive solidity over utilising the numerous attacking talents.
The two managers, alongside Gernot Rohr, were together in Abidjan for the CAF Coaches Symposium a day after Nigeria played a goalless draw against Rwanda in Kigali.
5 Nigerians who endorsed Eguavoen
Legit.ng analysed five Nigerian football personalities who have endorsed Eguavoen to be retained as the permanent manager of the Super Eagles after an impressive September.
South Africa-based former goalkeeper Peterside was one of those who have openly expressed support for the 59-year-old to be retained as the head coach permanently.
