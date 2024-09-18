John Mikel Obi's criticism of Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson is back in the spotlight once again

The retired Nigerian midfielder had criticised the Chelsea star for his poor goalscoring form and prowess

Mikel again spoke out against Jackson after Chelsea's number nine urged him to keep quiet and offer support only

John Mikel Obi has once again revisited his criticism of Nicolas Jackson, urging the forward to embrace feedback and improve his performance.

The former Nigerian midfielder, speaking as a pundit in early August, criticised the Chelsea striker, emphasising the need for him to be more clinical in front of goal, especially given the number of chances he receives.

Unimpressed by the remarks, Jackson responded on social media after scoring against Wolverhampton Wanderers, telling Mikel to "stay quiet" and offer support instead, using some choice language to express his frustration.

In revisiting the matter, Mikel has reiterated his stance, encouraging Jackson to take his 'harsh' critique in stride and use it to better himself.

Mikel speaks on Jackson again

Speaking on his criticism during the UEFA Champions League show on beIN Sports, the former captain of the Nigerian team explained that his criticism came from a good place and that he meant no harm to Jackson.

"I’ve always stood by what I’ve said about Nicolas Jackson. He is a good player—there has never been a time I said he is a bad player," Mikel stated.

"The only criticism is that his finishing needs to be much better. In terms of giving us what we want, being in the right place at the right time, he delivers for the team."

Mikel continued: "I don’t think he agrees with that, but I believe everyone will understand what I’m saying. It’s not coming from a bad place—it’s really constructive criticism."

Jackson, however, has failed to cover himself in glory since his social media spat directed at Mikel.

According to data from FotMob, the former Villarreal forward has only managed two goals in seven appearances so far.

