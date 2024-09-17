Osimhen and the Top Scoring Nigerian Players in Champions League History
- The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season is set to kick off with its special and revamped league format
- Since the earlier revamp of the tournament in 1992, several Nigerian players have left an indelible mark on the footballing showpiece
- We shine the spotlight on a list of the highest-scoring Nigerian players throughout the history of the prestigious UCL tournament
The 2024/25 season of what can now be dubbed the revamped UEFA Champions League (UCL) tournament has its kickoff on the horizon, and several Nigerians are poised to don the colours of their respective clubs.
The UCL, which is undoubtedly club football’s most prized competition, is entering what has been largely dubbed a new era in its history.
As many as 36 teams are set to participate in this year’s edition, and with this increased participation of teams comes an increased presence of Nigerian players.
According to data provided by Soar Super Eagles, eight Nigerian players are poised to feature in this year's edition of the UCL.
Historically, several Nigerian attackers have consistently found the back of the net in the history of the Champions League.
With Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface set to debut for their respective clubs in this year’s competition, we shine the spotlight on a list of the highest-scoring Nigerians in the history of the Champions League.
Highest scoring Nigerian in UCL history
Below is a list of the highest goalscoring Nigerians in the history of the Champions League.
|Name
|Clubs represented
|Goals scored
|Title(s)
|Obafemi Martins
|Internazionale Milano, Wolfsburg, Rubin
|10
|Nil
|Victor Osimhen
|LOSC Lille, Napoli
|9
|Nil
|Julius Aghahowa
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|7
|Nil
|Emmanuel Emenike
|Spartak Moskva, Fenerbahçe, Olympiacos
|7
|Nil
|Victor Ikpeba
|Monaco, Borussia Dortmund
|7
|Nil
|Ayegbeni Yakubu
|Maccabi Haifa
|7
|Nil
|Ahmed Musa
|CSKA Moskva, Leicester
|6
|Nil
|Brown Ideye
|Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos
|5
|Nil
|Nwankwo Kanu
|Ajax, Arsenal
|5
|1
|Emmanuel Bonaventure
|Club Brugge
|5
|Nil
*Data courtesy of uefa.com.
Barcelona icon speaks on Lookman
Legit.ng in another report detailed that a former Barcelona attacker has hailed Ademola Lookman following his nomination for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.
The former striker praised the Atalanta star and predicted that he would finish in the top 3 of the final shortlist for the France Football Prize.
