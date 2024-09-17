The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season is set to kick off with its special and revamped league format

Since the earlier revamp of the tournament in 1992, several Nigerian players have left an indelible mark on the footballing showpiece

We shine the spotlight on a list of the highest-scoring Nigerian players throughout the history of the prestigious UCL tournament

The 2024/25 season of what can now be dubbed the revamped UEFA Champions League (UCL) tournament has its kickoff on the horizon, and several Nigerians are poised to don the colours of their respective clubs.

The UCL, which is undoubtedly club football’s most prized competition, is entering what has been largely dubbed a new era in its history.

As many as 36 teams are set to participate in this year’s edition, and with this increased participation of teams comes an increased presence of Nigerian players.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli controls the ball whilst under pressure from Theo Hernandez of AC Milan during a UEFA Champions League match. Image: Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

According to data provided by Soar Super Eagles, eight Nigerian players are poised to feature in this year's edition of the UCL.

Historically, several Nigerian attackers have consistently found the back of the net in the history of the Champions League.

With Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface set to debut for their respective clubs in this year’s competition, we shine the spotlight on a list of the highest-scoring Nigerians in the history of the Champions League.

Highest scoring Nigerian in UCL history

Below is a list of the highest goalscoring Nigerians in the history of the Champions League.

Name Clubs represented Goals scored Title(s) Obafemi Martins Internazionale Milano, Wolfsburg, Rubin 10 Nil Victor Osimhen LOSC Lille, Napoli 9 Nil Julius Aghahowa Shakhtar Donetsk 7 Nil Emmanuel Emenike Spartak Moskva, Fenerbahçe, Olympiacos 7 Nil Victor Ikpeba Monaco, Borussia Dortmund 7 Nil Ayegbeni Yakubu Maccabi Haifa 7 Nil Ahmed Musa CSKA Moskva, Leicester 6 Nil Brown Ideye Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos 5 Nil Nwankwo Kanu Ajax, Arsenal 5 1 Emmanuel Bonaventure Club Brugge 5 Nil

*Data courtesy of uefa.com.

Barcelona icon speaks on Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a former Barcelona attacker has hailed Ademola Lookman following his nomination for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The former striker praised the Atalanta star and predicted that he would finish in the top 3 of the final shortlist for the France Football Prize.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng