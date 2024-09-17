Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has named his five-a-side team and included himself in the midfield

The Nigerian football legend named Brazilian icon and ex-PSG teammate Ronaldinho Gaucho

Okocha also included three former Super Eagles stars and explained why he picked one of them

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has named his five-a-side with one goalkeeper, defender, two midfielders and one forward, including three former Super Eagles teammates.

Okocha had a professional career that spanned 18 years, the majority of which was in Europe, playing for top clubs in France, Germany, Turkey and England.

Ronaldinho and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha during a FIFA Legends event in London. Photo by Dave Bennett.

Source: Getty Images

He also excelled in the national team, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and the Olympics gold medal at Atlanta in 1996, amongst other laurels with the Super Eagles.

Okocha names five-a-side

Okocha has shared the pitch with some big names, including Brazilian football legend Gaucho Ronaldinho and other top footballers on the national team.

The 51-year-old was asked to pick his five-a-side from his former teammates during a fun fact session with Pulse Sports, and he included three former Super Eagles teammates.

He picked legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai to be in goal. He selected former Fenerbahce and Super Eagles teammate Uche Okechukwu as the only defender.

Okechukwu and Okocha played together for two seasons in Turkey and five years for the national team, winning the AFCON and Olympic gold together.

The former Frankfurt star claimed his team only needs one defender because they will have most of the possession. He picked Ronaldinho and himself in midfield and Nwankwo Kanu as the striker.

Okocha was an established star at PSG when Ronaldinho arrived as a youngster from Gremio. They shared moments on the pitch in Paris, and the former Super Eagles captain confirmed that the two-time Ballon d'Or winner had learned a few things from him, according to Brila.

Okocha's jersey spotted at Copa America

Legit.ng also reported that Okocha’s Nigeria jersey was spotted at Copa America finals, where a Colombian fan wore it during the stadium disruptions before the match.

Nigeria's iconic number 10 shirt was seen in a random linkup no one expected ahead of the 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia, which the world champions won.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng