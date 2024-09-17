Ahmed Musa could return to the Nigerian Professional Football League for a third spell

He is without a club after his contract with Swiss side Sivasspor was mutually terminated

The former Super Eagles captain has hinted at a return to the Nigerian League this summer

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has dropped a hint he could be returning to the Nigerian Professional Football League after his adventure in Europe.

Musa has been without a club since his contract with Swiss Super League champions Sivasspor was mutually terminated after two irregularly active years.

Ahmed Musa addressing a press conference before AFCON 2023 final against Ivory Coast. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he played only 28 games and scored a goal for the club in the two seasons he was under contract after joining from Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk.

Musa hints NPFL return

Musa has dropped a hint that his next adventure could be in the NPFL, where he has previously had two spells, as recently as 2021 before returning to Europe.

He shared an image on his official X account containing the logos of all Nigerian first-division clubs and asked fans to choose which one they wish he would play for next.

The former Super Eagles captain began his career in the Nigerian league with Jos University Teaching Hospital before transferring to Kano Pillars in 2009.

He spent one season with Pillars, winning the Golden Boot in the 2009/10 season with 18 goals to help the club finish runners-up behind champions Enyimba.

The 31-year-old began his European adventure with Dutch Eredivisie club VVV Venlo, which he joined from Kano Pillars in 2010, where he played till 2012.

He has played in Russia with CSKA Moscow, in England with Leicester City and in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. He has also played in Turkey and Switzerland.

He had an eight-game spell with Kano Pillars in 2021, months after leaving Al-Nassr in preparation for AFCON 2021, where Nigeria were eliminated in the round of 16.

Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future

Legit.ng reported on Musa’s comments on his future with the national team having not earned a call-up to the squad since his involvement at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The captain assumed leadership duties during the tournament even though he did not play, ceding on-pitch captainship to William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo.

Source: Legit.ng