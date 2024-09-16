Jose Peseiro quit as Super Eagles head coach after leading the country to AFCON 2023 final

The Portuguese manager refused a new contract offer from the Nigerian Football Federation

He has now opened up on his decision to quit and gave two cogent reasons for his departure

Jose Peseiro quit his role as Super Eagles manager after his contract expired. He opened up on the decision not to accept a renewal but instead walked away from the job.

Peseiro came on board in May 2022 to take charge of the Super Eagles, and he was given a two-year contract that expired at the end of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jose Peseiro speaking to Victor Osimhen during AFCON 2023 quarter-final against Angola. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He led the team to the final of the tournament, where they lost to host country Ivory Coast in the final, despite taking the lead through captain William Troost-Ekong.

Why Peseiro left Super Eagles job

Peseiro refused new contract talks and walked away after the tournament, despite some Nigerians wanting him to stay based on sporting merit after the performance at Ivory Coast.

The Portuguese tactician has now opened up on his decision to quit, explaining that it was a decision he had made his mind up on regardless of the outcome at AFCON.

“I decided at the start of AFCON that when we finish and my contract expires, I will leave,” he told SABC Sports.

“There was too much stress. There was too much effort I put in my job, and I accumulated fatigue. I had the support of my staff and the best from my players, but it wasn’t enough.”

“I wanted to win the AFCON for the fans, the government, for everyone, but even before the tournament, I had already decided to leave. Even if I had won the trophy, I would have still left,” he added.

As noted by Soccernet, he was given a target of reaching the semifinal, and he exceeded it. Regardless, he opted against continuing in charge of the national team.

Finidi George spearheaded the team for the March international break and was installed permanently but resigned after two games. Augustine Eguavoen is currently the interim after negotiations with Bruno Labbadia collapsed.

Source: Legit.ng