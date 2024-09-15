Victor Osimhen Sends Message to Galatasaray Fans After Win Over Rizespor on His Debut
- Victor Osimhen made his debut for Galatasaray after joining the club on a season-long loan
- He surprisingly started and played full 90 minutes in the dominant 5-0 win over Rizespor
- Osimhen took to his Instagram to send a message to the Gala fans after a warm welcome
Victor Osimhen has sent a message to Galatasaray fans on social media after making his debut weeks after completing a season-long loan to the club from Napoli.
Osimhen was surprisingly named in the starting lineup in the absence of Mauro Icardi and completed the full 90 minutes in the emphatic 5-0 victory over Rizespor.
He thought he had scored in the 25th minute from a free kick, but the goal was adjudged to have touched someone else on its way into the box, and he was awarded an assist.
Abdulkerim Bardakci was awarded the goal after the defender took a touch in the far post before the ball went in. This was clarified after an initial mixup.
Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray fans
The Super Eagles forward took to his Instagram story to send a message to the club fans after he was given a warm reception in his debut game at the RAMS Park.
“Dear @galatasaray Fans, Thank you for the warm welcome you've given me. I can already feel the passion and energy that drives this great club, and your support means the world to me,” he wrote.
“Together, we will achieve greater success, and I promise to continue to work hard alongside with my teammates to make sure we reach our goals. Thank you!”
As seen in a video on social media, the striker reignited his connection to the fans and performed the Galatasaray traditional dance and chant, the same as he did when he arrived at the Istanbul airport before he signed.
How Buruk convinced Osimhen
Legit.ng reported how Buruk convinced Osimhen to join Galatasaray on loan despite the striker rejecting a similar offer from Premier League club Chelsea in the summer.
The Turkish manager claimed he presented his idea of playing with two strikers to the reigning African Footballer of the Year, and it was enough to convince him.
Source: Legit.ng
