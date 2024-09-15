Victor Osimhen played a key role for his new club, Galatasaray, in their victory over Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig

The on-loan striker from Napoli registered an assist in the encounter and was instrumental in their massive victory

The Nigerian international, who received a heroic welcome from fans, climbed into the stands to celebrate with fans after the game

Victor Osimhen took celebrations to a whole new level after Galatasaray defeated Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The Nigerian international registered an assist as the Yellow-Reds humiliated their visitors 5-0 at Rams Park.

Osimhen thought he had scored the second goal when he headed home from inside the area, but Abdulkerim Bardakcı was credited with the goal.

Victor Osimhen celebrated with Galatasaray fans after their win over Rizespor. Ahmad Mora.

The Turkish national team defender was adjudged to have had the final contact with the ball before it hit the back of the net.

Victor Osimhen's stats vs Rizespor

Osimhen played the full 90 minutes in Galatasaray's win over Rizespor and registered an assist in the 25th minute.

The 25-year-old had one big chance during the game and also provided two key passes.

Among his stats during the encounter are 3/4 ground duels won, 3/4 aerial duels won, 1/1 dribbles completed.

Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans

After the match, the Super Eagles striker made his way into the stands to celebrate with the fans, who had given him a heroic welcome.

Osimhen was captured climbing the railings, assisted by some fans as he joined the 'party'.

According to a report on Cyber Reporters, the striker was seen dancing and clapping while Galatasaray supporters clicked away on their cell phones.

Osimhen later wrote on Instagram:

"Dear @galatasaray Fans, Thank you for the warm welcome you've given me. I can already feel the passion and energy that drives this great club, and your support means the world to me,” he wrote.

“Together, we will achieve greater success, and I promise to continue to work hard alongside with my teammates to make sure we reach our goals. Thank you!”

Galatasaray players hail Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that since arriving at Galatasaray, Osimhen seems to have embraced his new environment and is enjoying life with his new teammates.

Players at the Istanbul club are very impressed with the Nigerian forward.

Following his first training session on Thursday, September 12, many of his new teammates admired his combative and unstoppable nature.

