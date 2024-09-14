Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, recently completed a transfer from Italian club, SSC Napoli, to Turkish powerhouse, Galatasaray

The marquee forward joined the Istanbul club following a lengthy summer transfer saga with the Neapolitan outfit

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year recently took to social media to share a video detailing his transfer to Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen appears to have been greeted with a new lease on life following his transfer to Turkish club, Galatasaray.

The marquee Nigerian forward saw his name dominate the summer transfer window, amid expectations of a certain exit from Napoli.

The 25-year-old received a flurry of transfer offers from both within and outside Europe's footballing community.

However, no deal would materialise, with all interested clubs failing to reach an agreement with either Napoli or the forward.

Nonetheless, just when it seemed Osimhen would continue the season with Napoli, a report from Corriere dello Sport detailed Galatasaray's interest in the forward.

A deal was quickly struck, and the 25-year-old joined the Yellow and Red on a season-long loan.

Ahead of his debut with the club, the former LOSC Lille forward has shared a video detailing the full specifics of his Galatasaray transfer.

Osimhen shares video of Galatasaray transfer

In a post on his Instagram handle, the marquee forward shared a video which detailed the summary of every thing that transpired through his unveiling process at the Istanbul club.

The video captioned 'Touch down in Istanbul' detailed his exit from Napoli through to his first encounter with the Galatasaray fans and eventually his unveiling.

Osimhen who recorded over 85 goals involvement through his four seasons with Napoli, has continued to generate a buzz among fans since his transfer.

Osimhen appears to have eased properly into life at the Turkish club, and he is expected to make his debut in their Super Lig fixture against Rizespor.

Osimhen spotted in Galatasaray training

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen joined his Galatasaray teammates in training for the first time after concluding international duty.

He immediately reunited with Belgian forward Dries Mertens, whom he played with at Napoli in his first two seasons at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The former LOSC Lille forward moved to the Turkish champions four days after the European transfer window closed after his proposed move to Chelsea failed.

