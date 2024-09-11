Victor Osimhen has continued to make headlines following his transfer from Napoli to Turkish outfit Galatasaray

The Nigerian forward remains highly coveted by several elite clubs within and outside Europe’s footballing scene

Fenerbahce manager, José Mourinho, has detailed what he would do if he were presented with the chance to sign the forward

Victor Osimhen continues to dominate headlines following his transfer to Galatasaray from Serie A giants Napoli.

The marquee Nigerian forward was at the centre of a drawn-out transfer saga, with several clubs, including Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, reportedly vying for his signature.

Ultimately, Osimhen opted for a loan move to Galatasaray after both Chelsea and Al Ahli failed to reach an agreement for his services.

Victor Osimhen arrives in Istanbul to sign a contract with Galatasaray. Image: Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

In the wake of his move to the Turkish club, Fenerbahce manager, José Mourinho, shared his thoughts on the prospect of signing the talented forward.

In a recent interview, the Portuguese tactician explained what he would do if given the chance to acquire the marquee attacker.

Mourinho speaks on Osimhen

In an interview with HT Spor, the 61-year-old expressed that he wouldn't hesitate to sign Victor Osimhen if given the chance.

"Osimhen is a fantastic player. If I were at a club with the resources to pay €70-75 million, I would buy him without question. Galatasaray has secured an absolutely outstanding player."

These comments from the former Real Madrid manager came after former Nigerian midfielder, John Obi Mikel, detailed on his podcast that Mourinho was largely unhappy with Osimhen's move to Galatasaray.

Mourinho has a history of favouring strikers with a profile similar to Osimhen. In the past, the veteran coach has enjoyed success with iconic forwards like Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o.

Osimhen is now set to make his home debut for Galatasaray in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig fixture against Rizespor.

Lookman, Osimhen earn praise

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen and Ademola Lookman received massive praise for their performances against Benin.

The duo were on the scoresheet as Nigeria sealed victory against their West African neighbours.

Osimhen scored a goal, which was sandwiched between two brilliant strikes from Lookman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng