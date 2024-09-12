Victor Osimhen was at the heart of a lengthy transfer saga during the recently concluded summer transfer window

Several clubs within and outside Europe’s footballing circles were keen on the signature of the Napoli forward

A Turkish club president explained in a recent interview why his club could not complete the transfer of the striker

Victor Osimhen witnessed his immediate future become one of football’s most talked-about topics following reports of his intent to depart Napoli.

The marquee forward, who had grown into a household name for the Partenopei, was all but certain to exit the club, especially with growing interest from elite clubs across Europe and beyond.

However, any potential exit would fall through as several clubs failed to reach an agreement with both Napoli and Osimhen.

Just when it appeared the 25-year-old would continue the 2024/25 season at the Italian Serie A side, Turkish club Galatasaray swooped in for the forward in a deal which Italian outlet, Corriere dello Sport, detailed to be a dry season-long loan.

In the aftermath of Osimhen’s failed Galatasaray transfer, a Turkish club president explained why his club couldn’t afford him.

Turkish club president speaks on Osimhen

Speaking in an interview as captured by Sabah Spor, Trabzonspor president, Ertuğrul Doğan, explained that his club was priced out of a potential move for reigning African Men's Player of the Year, due to financial constraints.

"Osimhen was suggested to us, but it's impossible for us to meet those figures. Our rivals are paying two players as much as our entire squad. You can only get what you can afford," Doğan explained.

The president, however, hinted at the possibility of signing another Nigerian striker, citing his club’s pressing need for a centre forward.

"Gift Orban is a player we've had discussions about. If our coach requests him, we will work swiftly to make it happen."

Orban has struggled to secure a regular starting spot at French giants Olympique Lyon since joining the club in January.

Galatasaray eyes another Nigerian midfielder

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Turkish club, Galatasaray is keen on signing another Nigerian midfielder following the failure to complete a deal for Raphael Onyedika.

The Istanbul club is looking to sign a central midfielder before the closure of the Turkish summer transfer window.

