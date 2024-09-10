Victor Osimhen recently signed a deal with Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Italian powerhouse Napoli

The marquee Nigerian forward was linked with several elite clubs towards the end of the summer transfer window

Former Nigerian midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has detailed José Mourinho's reaction to Osimhen joining Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen found himself becoming the subject of attention during the summer transfer window amid an exit from Napoli.

The marquee forward, who appeared keen on leaving the Italian Serie A outfit, was largely linked with several clubs within and outside of Europe’s major leagues.

The 25-year-old, who had lit up Serie A with his flurry of goals, seemed poised to join Premier League side Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen salutes fans of Galatasaray upon his arrival in Istanbul. Image: Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

However, a failure to reach a personal terms agreement saw the transfer fall through.

In a rather surprising turn of events, Turkish club Galatasaray completed a swoop for the forward.

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport, the Istanbul club offered to cover Osimhen's wages for the season in a dry loan arrangement.

The move has since been completed, with the Nigerian forward handed the Number 45 jersey.

In the aftermath of Osimhen's transfer, former Nigerian midfielder, Mikel Obi has detailed José Mourinho's reaction to the forward signing for Galatasaray.

Mourinho's reaction to Osimhen's transfer

Speaking on his ObiOnePodcast, the former Chelsea midfielder explained that Fenerbahçe's manager is far from pleased with Galatasaray’s acquisition of Osimhen.

“Galatasaray fans have secured one of the best strikers in the world. Osimhen's move to Galatasaray is incredible for the club and its supporters. I’m not sure how they pulled it off.

Osimhen didn’t join Galatasaray for the money; if that were his priority, he would have moved to Saudi Arabia. He chose Galatasaray for a fresh start and to focus solely on football. It’s a place for new beginnings.

José Mourinho is not happy about this; he’s become uneasy because he knows Osimhen will score a lot of goals.”

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are in direct competition for the Turkish Süper Lig title. Both teams have made strong starts to the 2024/25 season, with Fenerbahçe currently leading the standings, albeit having played one game more.

Osimhen is expected to make his debut for Galatasaray in their home league match against Rizespor on September 14.

