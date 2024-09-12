Galatasaray are on the lookout for a new central midfielder to reinforce coach Okan Buruk's current team

The Turkish powerhouse had initially identified Nigerian midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, as their prime target

A report has surfaced indicating that the Istanbul club is shifting focus to another Nigerian midfielder after a deal for Onyedika fell through

Galatasaray are aiming to secure the signing of a new central midfielder as the Turkish summer transfer window nears its close.

The Istanbul club initially focused on Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika. Reports suggested that the 23-year-old had agreed to personal terms with Galatasaray, with a proposed five-year contract on the table.

However, according to a recent report by Voetbalkrant.com, Belgian side, Club Brugge, rejected the offer, citing concerns such as the timing of finding a replacement as key reasons for the refusal.

Despite this setback, which caused the deal for Onyedika to collapse, another report has emerged suggesting that Galatasaray are now targeting a different Nigerian midfielder.

Galatasaray shifts focus to another Nigerian

According to Turkish football expert, Arda Özkurt, Galatasaray are exploring the opportunity to sign midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 20-year-old has been largely sidelined from Chelsea’s first-team plans under Enzo Maresca, with the London club looking to facilitate a transfer for him.

Chukwuemeka, who is eligible to play for Nigeria, joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022. He is keen to secure playing time this season, especially after Maresca made it clear that fringe players would receive little to no minutes.

If the deal goes through, Chukwuemeka would become the second Nigerian to join Galatasaray this summer, after marquee striker, Victor Osimhen. The transfer is expected to be completed for a fee in the region of €17 million.

