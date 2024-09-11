Clemens Westerhof Names Nigerian Tactician As Perfect for Super Eagles Coaching Job
- Augustine Eguavoen's position as the Super Eagles interim coach is uncertain after the Rwanda draw
- He was tasked with the role after the breakdown with Bruno Labbadia, despite an official statement
- Nigeria's most successful manager, Clemens Westerhof, has named the perfect man for the job
Super Eagles’ most successful manager, Clemens Westerhof, has tipped one of his former players for the vacant permanent managerial position of the Nigerian national team.
The team has had two permanent managers this year. Portuguese boss Jose Peseiro led the team to AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast, while Finidi George oversaw the March and June international windows.
NFF confirmed that German head coach Bruno Labbadia would take over last month but talks broke down due to a clause in the contract, and the former VfB Stuttgart coach walked away.
Ex-international Augustine Eguavoen was handed the interim role and guided the team to a win against Benin Republic and a goalless draw against Rwanda.
Multiple reports in the Nigerian media last night claimed he has stepped down from the role, even though BSN Sports debunked it, he is not expected to continue if a new manager is found.
Westerhof tips Siasia for Eagles' job
Former Super Eagles head coach and the most successful man to take charge of the team, Clemens Westerhof, has reportedly tipped Samson Siasia for the vacant position.
“I called him last month to greet him for his birthday and also to celebrate with him for the end of his five-year ban,” he told Sports Village Square from his home in Arnhem.
“He has done it before, and I think he can still do it.”
Siasia had just finished serving a five-year ban from football for alleged match-fixing, and the Dutch manager who led Nigeria to AFCON 94 glory likened him to another member of his winning squad, the late Stephen Keshi, who won the country's last AFCON in 2013.
Super Eagles return to Nigeria
Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles returned to Nigeria in the early hours of today after settling for a goalless draw against Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.
The team arrived amid the uncertainty surrounding interim coach Eguavoen’s continuity in charge of the team after conflicting reports about his status.
