Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has thrown his weight behind Augustine Eguavoen to take over the permanent managerial position of the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen led the team on short notice during the September international break after negotiations with German manager Bruno Labbadia collapsed despite an official announcement.

Austin Eguavoen passing instructions to Super Eagles players during the 3-0 win over Benin Republic. Photo from @coacheguavoen.

The Eagles defeated Benin Republic 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, before picking a point on the road against Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.

Multiple reports in the media suggested that the interim coach stepped down after yesterday's match, but BSN Sports debunked it, claiming he is still in charge for the time being.

Mikel backs Eguavoen for Eagles' job

Former captain Mikel Obi has tipped Eguavoen to be handed permanent control of the team after the performances against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Obi praised the former Gent star and likened him to Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti regarding man management.

“Austin Eguavoen was the manager who coached me as a kid at U17, he took us to the World Cup, fantastic guy. He is a manager who gives you all the reasons in the world to express yourself,” he said on the Obi One Podcast.

“He reminds me so much of Carlo Ancelotti, no jokes, he reminds me of Carlo, his man management is top. He speaks to players really well, he is so humble, puts his arms around you and gets you on his side.

Mikel, who was handed his Super Eagles debut by the ex-international, claimed his ability to deliver on short notice is worth considering.

“He came in on a short notice and got the team playing well, you can't change so much or teach them so much in a short space of time. It's about communication and man management, and I saw that in the game,” he added.

“I hope he does well and gets it permanently, there's nothing bad in appointing a home-based coach, it didn't work with Finidi, but I think Eguavoen deserves a shot. If he gets it, fair play,” he concluded.

Westerhof backs Siasia for Eagles' job

Legit.ng reported that former manager Clemens Westerhof backed Samson Siasia in taking over the permanent managerial position of the Nigerian national team.

The Dutch manager, who led the country to the 1994 AFCON triumph, has backed Siasia, who recently served a five-year FIFA ban, to take over the vacant position.

