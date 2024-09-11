The coaching situation of the Super Eagles is once again becoming a topical discussion across Nigerian football circles

The Nigeria Football Federation recently appointed Augustine Eguavoen as the interim manager of the national team

The 59-year-old tactician has recorded impressive results in his role as interim coach of the Super Eagles so far

The calls for Augustine Eguavoen to be appointed as the permanent head coach of the Super Eagles are growing louder, particularly following the team’s strong performances during the recent international window.

The 59-year-old, who primarily serves as the national team's technical adviser, stepped in as interim coach and guided the Super Eagles to their first competitive win since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) over the Republic of Benin, followed by an impressive draw in the away fixture against Rwanda.

This positive run of results now sees Nigeria at the top of their qualification group ahead of the next round of matches.

Eguavoen's brief tenure has reignited optimism among Nigerians, with many—including players like John Ogu—subtly expressing support on social media for the 59-year-old to continue as head coach.

With that in mind, we highlight key reasons why the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should consider appointing Eguavoen as the permanent head coach of the Super Eagles.

Why Eguavoen should be Super Eagles coach

Consistency/stability

The Super Eagles are in urgent need of stability in their coaching department.

Since Jose Peseiro's departure after the 2023 AFCON, numerous managers have been linked with the role, and the NFF has both appointed and dismissed Finidi George, alongside the recent controversy surrounding Bruno Labbadia's appointment.

The importance of a stable managerial figure cannot be overstated, especially with the critical qualification fixtures approaching on the horizon.

Proven track record/experience

The 59-year-old manager brings extensive experience in handling the national team. The former KAA Gent defender has had four different stints with the Nigerian team.

Eguavoen secured bronze at the 2006 AFCON with the Super Eagles and guided Nigeria to the Round of 16 in the 2021 AFCON. Most recently, he led the team during the qualification series for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Knowledge of the Nigerian football culture

Eguavoen also possesses significant knowledge of Nigerian football culture—a point the NFF emphasised in their communiqué announcing the search for a new Super Eagles coach.

In addition to his role with the national team, the 59-year-old has managed several clubs across the Nigerian football pyramid and a few teams outside the country.

Eguavoen addresses resignation rumours

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Eguavoen has addressed rumours of his resignation from the Super Eagles.

The 59-year-old explained that he is still in charge of the national team and that his assignment is not over yet.

