2024 Ballon d'Or nominee, Ademola Lookman, has identified his pick for the most skilful player in the current Super Eagles team

The current Super Eagles of Nigeria team boasts an array of exciting talents that will undoubtedly be the envy of many.

Several players currently donning the green and white of the Nigerian team ply their trade at elite football clubs within Europe and beyond.

More often than not, players of the Nigerian team have been nominated for prestigious individual awards, with the most recent being Ademola Lookman, who was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Ademola Lookman celebrates with teammates after scoring during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon on January 27, 2024. Image: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old, who has been on a brilliant run of form, once again showed why he is highly rated and sought after, scoring a brace in the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series.

However, in the aftermath of the fixtures, the Atalanta star spoke to the media about a few of his national team teammates.

The forward has named the player he considers the most skilful in the Nigerian team.

Lookman names Nigeria's most skilful player

In an interview with The Counter Attack Podcast the former Everton forward shared his thoughts on the most skilful and talented players in the Super Eagles squad.

Lookman highlighted Victor Boniface and Samuel Chukwueze as standout performers in in-match situations, stating:

"I’d say me, but if I couldn’t pick myself, it would have to be Chukwueze and Boniface."

The prolific forward also discussed the fastest players in the team, naming Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ola Aina, and while playfully adding,

"I’ve got to include myself in there too."

Lookman has been in outstanding form, ranking among Atalanta's best players last season. The Bergamo club recently announced on social media that the 26-year-old was named their best player for the 2023/24 season.

Mikel tips Chelsea icon for Super Eagles job

Source: Legit.ng