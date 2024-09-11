Galatasaray are set to welcome another Nigerian as Raphael Onyedika has agreed personal terms with the club

The Nigerian international has continued to attract interest from top clubs from Europe and Saudi Arabia

Should the negotiations pull through, the midfielder will play alongside his international teammate Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika, who has attracted interest from top clubs, could leave Belgian outfit Club Brugge this summer.

The Nigerian international has agreed on personal terms with Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.

If the deal pulls through, the 23-year-old will play alongside his international teammate Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at the club.

Raphael Onyedika has agreed personal terms with Turkish club Galatasaray. Photo: Isosport.

Source: Getty Images

Football transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reports that Galatasaray are yet to seal an agreement with the Belgian Pro League outfit.

Club Brugge reportedly demand nothing less than €20million from suitors interested in the 23-year-old.

Several clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia are interested in adding the former Midtjylland player to their squads.

Manager Nicky Hayen disclosed that it is possible for Onyedika to complete his transfer this summer.

The tactician stated that the playmaker could be allowed to leave the club for a significant sum, estimating the chances of his departure as high. Hayen said, as quoted by Voetbalkrant via Soccernet:

“Onyedika was a bit sick last week and is still not 100 percent fit. But he has already shown what value he has for the team. So I hope we can enjoy that for a while.”

Onyedika agrees terms with Galatasaray

Transfer expert Tavolieri wrote on X:

“Galatasaray reached an agreement on personal terms with Raphael Onyedika on a 5 years contract.

“The Turkish club made a bid to #Clubbrugge that Blauw&Zwart has rejected… but Onyedika now wants to join the #süperlig club and asked Club to find an agreement.

"Permanent deal on the table."

The 23-year-old played a key role in Club Brugge’s title success last season.

