Troost Ekong: Super Eagles Captain Gives Reason for Moving to Saudi Arabia
- Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood weeks ago
- He returned to the national team for the first time since the AFCON 2023 final due to injuries
- Ekong has opened up on his decision to quit Greek champions PAOK and move to Saudi Arabia
Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has opened up about his decision to leave Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki and join Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood.
Ekong spent one season in Greece after joining the club in 2023 from EFL Championship side Watford, having spent the previous season on loan at Salernitana. He won the Greece Super League in his first year.
The Dutch-Nigerian defender’s stock rose during the 2023 African Cup of Nations, where he was named the Player of the Tournament despite Nigeria losing the final.
Ekong opens up on Saudi Arabia move
According to Street Journal, newly-promoted Saudi Arabian club Al-Kholood paid €1.2 million to PAOK to sign the Nigerian captain Troost Ekong.
The 31-year-old has now disclosed why he accepted the move despite having the opportunity to play in European competitions with the Greek champions.
He admitted that it was not in his plans during the AFCON as he was fully focused on helping Nigeria win its fourth title, which unfortunately did not happen.
“The rumours started after AFCON and my agent spoke with many clubs from around the world but there was a lot of interest from Saudi Arabia,” he told Counter Attack Podcast.
"I got an offer I couldn't turn down. I am 31, now I have to think about the big picture. I think the Saudi Premier League is competitive, you see the names that are playing there, in my first game was against Benzema, Kante, Fabinho, players that are world level.”
“At the same time everybody talks about the opportunity you have there to guarantee your future to think about my family, kids,” he added.
The team are winless in their first two games of the season and nearly snatched a draw against Al-Ittihad in their first game if not for a late goal.
Ekong sends message to Nigerians
Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong sent a message to Nigerian fans after leading the team to the goalless draw against Rwanda in Kigali.
The Al-Kholood defender played all available minutes as the three-time African champions kept two clean sheets to begin their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign.
