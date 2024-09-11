Super Eagles played a goalless draw against Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali

The Nigerian national team could not find a way through despite having a plethora of chances

Captain and defender William Troost-Ekong has sent a message to the fans after the games

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a message to Nigerian football fans after the team played a goalless draw against Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.

Nigeria enjoyed a bright start to their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Benin Republic before winning a point away in Rwanda.

William Troost-Ekong applauds the Nigerian fans after losing AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Visionhaus.

The team was led by NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen as the interim coach following a last-minute breakdown in negotiations with German manager Bruno Labbadia.

Ekong sends message to Nigerians

Ekong captained the team for both games and played all available minutes as the last AFCON finalists started their qualifying campaign for the next tournament unbeaten.

The AFCON 2023 Player of the Tournament took to his official social media pages and sent a message of appreciation to the fans, especially for the home support in Uyo.

The Al-Kholood of Saudi Arabia defender marshalled the defence to two clean sheets in as many games and exhibited leadership on many occasions on the pitch, particularly against Rwanda.

Nigeria will play a doubleheader against Libya in the October international window, with the North African team having just one point from their opening two games.

The team may have a new manager by the next time they convene after OwnGoal Nigeria reported that Eguavoen had stepped down from his interim role, claiming he only had the mandate for two games.

Eguavoen steps down as interim coach

Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen stepped down from his role as the interim head coach of the Super Eagles after leading the team to a win over Benin Republic and a draw against Rwanda.

It was the fourth time the ex-international had led the team and may lead again in October if the Nigerian Football Federation has not appointed a permanent manager.

