The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain without a permanent head coach following the surprise departure of Finidi George

Several elite tacticians have been linked with the possibility of taking over the vacant coaching position of the Nigerian team

Former captain of the side, John Mikel Obi, has tipped a former Chelsea midfielder to take over the vacant coaching role

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles has once again become a hot topic of discussion following the recent international window.

The Nigerian team has been without a permanent manager since the departure of Finidi George. In the interim, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Augustine Eguavoen to lead the team temporarily.

Nigeria players pose for a team photograph prior to the CAF Africa Cup of Nations match against Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, on January 14, 2024. Image: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

With Eguavoen’s short-term role now concluded, the search for a permanent manager is in full swing.

Amid this search, former Nigerian captain, John Mikel Obi, has suggested that a former Chelsea midfielder could be the ideal candidate to take over the Super Eagles coaching role.

Mikel tips Chelsea star to coach Nigeria

Speaking on a recent episode of his Obi One Podcast, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner detailed that he had reached out to former Chelsea midfielder, Gus Poyet, about the possibility of taking over as the Super Eagles head coach.

The 37-year-old explained that he encouraged Poyet, who recently stepped down from his role with the Greece national team, to consider the position.

Mikel highlighted the strong support Poyet would receive from the Nigerian Football Federation, as well as the opportunity to work with some of the finest football talents.

Poyet, who played for Chelsea from 1997 to 2001, brings a wealth of managerial experience across various countries.

The Uruguayan coach has managed clubs in England, including Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Sunderland, among others.

According to data from Fotmob, the former Chelsea star has also had spells with La Liga outfit, Real Betis, and French side, Bordeaux.

Reason NFF should keep Egauevoen

Source: Legit.ng