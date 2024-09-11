The coaching situation of the Super Eagles remains a topical issue of discussion across the country's footballing community

Several tacticians have been linked with the possibility of taking over the Super Eagles job, which has been vacant since the departure of Finidi George

A Nigerian midfielder has named a candidate he wants the NFF to appoint as the permanent coach of the men’s national team

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles has gradually come back into focus, particularly following the conclusion of Augustine Eguavoen’s tenure as interim coach.

The 59-year-old was recently appointed as interim head of the Nigerian team after German tactician Bruno Labbadia stepped down just four days after his appointment.

Despite the sudden change, Eguavoen led the Super Eagles to a string of positive results in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers—a performance that has reignited calls for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to consider appointing a local coach for the national team.

Amid this growing sentiment, a former midfielder has suggested who he believes would be the ideal coach for the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles star names coach NFF should appoint

Taking to social media to share his thoughts, midfielder, John Ogu, urged the football federation to keep Eguavoen as permanent coach of the national team.

The 36-year-old midfielder emphasised the importance of giving Eguavoen more time, especially after his impressive run leading the team.

"Dear @thenff, please keep coach @coacheguavoen. Give him time to continue building the team for the future," Ogu tweeted.

The former Almería star’s words seem to resonate with many in the Nigerian football community, who continue to call for the NFF to reconsider its plans to appoint a foreign coach for the Super Eagles.

Ogu’s comments come on the heels of team captain, William Troost-Ekong’s subtle endorsement of Eguavoen. As reported by Brila.net, the 31-year-old captain also called for continuity under the interim manager.

Super Eagles arrive in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles returned to Nigeria in the early hours of today after settling for a goalless draw against Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.

The team arrived amid the uncertainty surrounding interim coach Eguavoen’s continuity in charge of the team after conflicting reports about his status.

