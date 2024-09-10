Finidi George recently left his role with the Super Eagles of Nigeria following a disappointing run of qualification results

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach of the Super Eagles amid a search for a permanent manager

The 53-year-old has sent a subtle warning to the interim manager amid the clamour for him to be appointed as permanent coach

Finidi George has continued to reflect on the events that unfolded during his spell as coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 53-year-old was appointed manager of the senior men’s national team in the aftermath of a lengthy search for a replacement for José Peseiro.

However, things did not go as planned, as a defeat and a draw in his two games in charge led to the end of his stint with the Nigerian team after only 34 days.

Finidi George gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against the Republic of Benin. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Nonetheless, as the quest to find a new manager continues and as talks gradually bring the possibility of interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, continuing in his role as a permanent manager receives a warning from the former Super Eagles head coach.

Finidi sends warning to Eguavoen

In an interview captured by OwnGoalNigeria, the Rivers United manager discussed the pressures and perceived unfair treatment associated with taking over the Super Eagles on a permanent basis.

Finidi George elaborated on the often unpleasant experience of lacking support from the federation.

“When you don’t win games, there’s immense pressure. We were expected to draw one game and win the other out of the two I managed,” he said.

“Not having the federation’s support was disheartening. They should have provided the backing needed for us to progress.

The results would have been the same, but their support could have helped me perform better and possibly stay longer. Instead, I was met with the news that they were looking for a new coach.”

Finidi’s comments seem to be a subtle message to Eguavoen, who is currently being tipped as a strong candidate for the permanent coaching role.

According to data from FotMob, the Super Eagles recently secured their first competitive victory since the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFCON in a match against the Republic of Benin, which Eguavoen managed.

Finidi speaks on Super Eagles form

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi, has explained the reason behind Nigeria’s impressive form under Augustine Eguavoen.

The Nigerian team recorded their first competitive win since February in their qualification clash against the Republic of Benin.

