The Super Eagles of Nigeria have returned to the country in the early hours of Wednesday

Nigeria played a goalless draw against Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali

There is uncertainty over the status of interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen beyond now

The Super Eagles have returned to Nigeria after their 0-0 draw against Rwanda, as uncertainty looms over the managerial status of Augustine Eguavoen.

Nigeria, off the back of a 3-0 win over West African neighbours Benin Republic on Saturday, battled hard for a point in Kigali to maintain their unbeaten start to the AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign.

Super Eagles played a goalless draw against Rwanda in the AFCON 2025 qualifier. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

They currently sit top of Group D with four points from two games ahead of a doubleheader against Libya in October for a chance to play at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Super Eagles return to Nigeria

As seen in a video shared on the team's official X account, the players and staff arrived at the Murtala International Airport in Lagos in the early hours of today.

Head coach Eguavoen was the first to descend from the plane, with the players, including new Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon, following suit.

There were reports in the Nigerian media last night that the manager had stepped down from his role after claiming his mandate was for the two games in September.

BSN Sports debunked the reports, with the head coach claiming he is still in charge and the earlier reports misconstrued his words about not wanting to talk about the next game against Libya.

The former Gent star will likely remain in charge of the team if a new head coach is not hired before October. Swedish manager Janne Andersson could be hired if discussions progress after the breakdown with Bruno Labbadia.

Ekong sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong sent a message to Nigerian fans after leading the team to the goalless draw against Rwanda in Kigali.

The Al-Kholood defender played all available minutes as the three-time African champions kept two clean sheets to begin their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign.

