Victor Osimhen had a proposed move to Chelsea collapse on summer transfer deadline day

The striker also saw Napoli botched transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi club Al-Ahli

Osimhen joined Galatasaray but could be on the move again in January if the right offer comes

Victor Osimhen’s future could be a topic of discussion once more in the winter transfer window despite joining Galatasaray after the summer deadline day.

Osimhen was determined to leave Napoli in the summer after four years, during which he helped the club win the 2022/23 Italian Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Victor Osimhen speaking to the media at the airport in Istanbul. Photo by Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain were the first to approach Napoli officially to sign him but walked away after failing to agree on a fee with the club despite having personal terms agreement with the player.

On the deadline day, Chelsea could not agree personal terms with Osimhen, while Napoli’s demands for more money from Al-Ahli saw a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia collapse.

Romano clarifies Osimhen's future

The Super Eagles striker joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season after Napoli froze him out, but he could be on the move again in January.

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel debunked reports that the Blues offered the player a meagre salary, hence collapsing the move. He admitted on the Obi One Podcast that time was the factor that worked against the completion.

He failed to rule out that the deal could come alive in January, with the Nigerian having a break clause in his Galatasaray loan, reportedly for 10 top European clubs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added Mikel Obi’s information on his YouTube channel but failed to confirm that Osimhen may join Chelsea in January.

“Victor Osimhen just signed for Galatasaray. Respect for Galatasaray, not just from my side but also on the player's side, camp, and the player himself. They want to respect Gala, focus on Gala, play for Gala, this is the position,” he said.

"What I can tell you and I already told you last weekend, I can repeat again this week is that Chelsea's appreciation for Victor Osimhen remains absolutely," he said about links to Chelsea.

“Chelsea's appreciation for Victor Osimhen remains absolutely concrete and absolutely still there,” he added.

The former LOSC Lille star extended his Napoli contract until 2027 and now has a release clause of £63 million, which could ease his departure as he will not play for the Italian club again.

Mikel Obi defends Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi defended Victor Osimhen over his Instagram live rant towards former Super Eagles head coach Finidi George in June.

The Galatasaray striker, who missed the international break, made unsavoury remarks about Finidi, but it turned out that he was reacting to a false blog post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng