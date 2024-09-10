Augustine Eguavoen has left his role as the Super Eagles handler following the conclusion of the matches against Benin and Rwanda

The tactician reiterated that he was only saddled with the responsibility of managing the two 2025 AFCON qualifiers

He made the announcement shortly after Nigeria's 0-0 draw with Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday

Augustine Eguavoen, a technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, has officially resigned as the Super Eagles' handler.

The 59-year-old has left the role after leading the team to claim four points from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

Recall that the former Super Eagles defender was drafted to the position after German manager Bruno Labbadia turned down the offer from the NFF, Daily Post reports.

Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from his role as the Super Eagles coach. Photo: Augustine Eguavoen.

Eguavoen was responsible for the two games, and his team defeated Benin 3-0 inside the Godwill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

He then led the squad to a 0-0 draw with Rwanda at the Amahro Stadium in Kigali as Nigeria go top of Group D of the qualifiers with 4 points.

Shortly after the game against the Wasps, the tactician announced that his job was done, and he thanked the NFF leadership and the players.

5 crucial points Eguavoen's exit speech

1. Mandate for Two Games

Eguavoen reiterated that he was only contacted to handle the matches against Benin and Rwanda.

"I have been given a mandate to handle two games."

2. Praise for the team

The manager thanked the NFF and his boys for assisting him in getting the results.

"I would want to say I am very pleased with the boys, and again, thanks to the NFF leadership, and all the boys supported me in terms of discipline and working hard."

3. Uncertainty regarding Libya

Nigeria take on Libya in a doubleheader in October and Eguavoen stated that he was not told about handling the fixtures.

"I can't talk about Libya because I haven't been told."

4. Readiness to assist future coaches

The ex-international says he will be willing to assist whoever is appointed as the next gaffer.

"But I can talk about it a little bit in case we have another coach."

5. Desire to stay close to the team

Eguavoen wants to maintain his closeness with the squad.

"I want to be closer to the team as it should be, and I can give inside story and inside information that we need to be able to overcome Libya."

