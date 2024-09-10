Augustine Eguavoen Quits Role As Super Eagles Handler, Gives Tough Reasons
- Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from his role as Super Eagles interim head coach
- The NFF technical director led the team for the games against Benin Republic and Rwanda
- The country's football federation will continue their search for a permanent manager
Following the conclusion of the task of handling the Super Eagles for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda, Augustine Eguavoen has reportedly quit his role.
The NFF technical director was drafted to take charge of the Nigerian national team after German tactician Bruno Labbadia turned down the initial offer.
Eguavoen led the team to a convincing 3-0 win over Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo and then secured a crucial point in Rwanda as it ended goalless at the Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
Eguavoen gives reason for stepping down
According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the head coach granted an interview where he disclosed his reason for stepping down immediately after the second match.
“I have been given a mandate to handle two games. I will want to say I am very pleased with the boys, and again, thanks to the NFF leadership, and all the boys supported me in terms of discipline and working hard,” he said.
“It ends today, which is the two-game mandate. I can't talk about Libya because I haven't been told, but I can talk about it a little bit in case we have another coach we can talk about it I want to be closer to the team as it should be, and I can give inside story and inside information that we need to be able to overcome Libya.”
It was the fourth time the former footballer will coach the team, including at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon following the departure of former boss Gernot Rohr.
According to ANS, Swede manager Janne Andersson will be available by the end of September and could be the next coach after confirming talks with the federation.
Nigerians react to disallowed goal
Legit.ng reported that Nigerians reacted to Lookman's disallowed goal in the first half, which could have given the Eagles the lead and probably won it for them.
Fans were unimpressed that the Egyptian official did not have a great view, and the defender got away with falling under minimal contact and denying them a great goal.
Source: Legit.ng
