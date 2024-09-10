The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with the Rwandan national team in the second round of their 2025 AFCON qualification series

The Amavubi are in search of their maiden victory through the series against the Nigerian team, led by Augustine Eguavoen

Rwanda coach, Torsten Spittler, has detailed a secret plan he will use to secure victory against the Super Eagles in the crucial fixture

The stage is set, and the atmosphere is electric as Rwanda’s national team, still seeking their first victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series, prepares to host Nigeria.

The Amavubi, enjoying a recent upswing in form, come into this clash on the back of a two-game unbeaten streak.

However, their promising run may count for little against the formidable Super Eagles, especially given Rwanda's winless record in all previous encounters with the Nigerian side.

Nevertheless, as the crucial match at Stade Amahoro in Kigali approaches, Rwanda's coach, Torsten Spittler, has unveiled a secret strategy he believes will lead his team to an elusive victory over Nigeria.

Rwanda coach speaks ahead of Nigeria clash

Speaking to the media, as reported by OwnGoalNigeria, the 62-year-old coach explained that he has been in contact with former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, who has offered him a few valuable insights on how to defeat the Super Eagles.

"For Libya, information is a bit scarce, but for Nigeria, we know them well, and they have many world-class players," Spittler said.

Expounding on his strategy to overcome the Super Eagles, the German tactician added:

"Yes, it’s true. I’ve consulted my friend Gernot Rohr on how to beat Nigeria. Every team wants to qualify, but I can't make any promises. My aim is to win every game in the qualifying phase, and if those victories take us to Morocco, we will be glad.

We’ve been performing well, and I hope we can get off to the perfect start with positive results against both Libya and Nigeria."

According to data from Fotmob, the Amavubi are winless in all seven of their previous encounters with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Finidi explains Nigeria’s impressive form under Eguavoen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has explained the reason behind Nigeria’s impressive form under Augustine Eguavoen.

The Nigerian team recorded their first competitive win since February in their qualification clash against the Republic of Benin.

