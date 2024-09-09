The coaching situation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria remains a topical discussion across the country's footballing community

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Augustine Eguavoen as interim manager for the Super Eagles

The captain of the side, William Troost-Ekong, has subtly hinted at the continuity of the 59-year-old as the permanent manager of the team

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles continues to be a prominent topic in Nigeria's footballing circles.

The senior men's national team has been without a permanent manager since Finidi George's departure.

Despite various attempts by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to secure a suitable replacement, recent efforts, including the failed bid to hire German coach, Bruno Labbadia, have not yielded success.

William Troost-Ekong takes part in a training session at the National Police School stadium in Abidjan on February 10, 2024. Image: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

In the interim, the NFF has appointed Augustine Eguavoen to lead the team during the current international window.

The 59-year-old began his tenure with a notable victory over the Republic of Benin, which has sparked discussions about the possibility of him taking on the role permanently.

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match against Rwanda approaches, team captain, William Troost-Ekong, has offered insights into whom the NFF could consider for the permanent managerial position.

Troost-Ekong speaks on Super Eagles coach

In an interview captured by Brila.net, the Al Kholood defender expressed, whilst subtly backing the interim coach,

“...We have strong faith in our team and in our coach [Eguavoen], who feels like a family member returning to us.”

Further speaking on the team managed the victory against Benin, the 31-year-old continued:

“With the attacking talent we possess, if we perform well and focus on solid defence, we will create opportunities and score.

“Today's performance is a positive sign of the direction we are heading. It is the first step of many on our journey to AFCON.”

The comments from the 2023 AFCON Most Valuable Player seem to subtly support the manager, who recently guided the Super Eagles to their first competitive win since February’s victory over Angola.

According to Fotmob, the Nigerian team is set to face Rwanda in their upcoming qualification match in Kigali.

The NFF is expected to announce a permanent manager for the Super Eagles following this fixture.

Osimhen message to Super Eagles star

Legit.ng in another report detailed what Victor Osimhen told his Super Eagles teammate before his goal against the Republic of Benin.

The Galatasaray forward scored a brilliant goal only six minutes after replacing Victor Boniface.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng