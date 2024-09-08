Victor Osimhen Sends Message to 2 Super Eagles Stars After Win Over Benin Republic
- The Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 3-0 in the AFCON 2025 qualifying opening match
- Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman scored twice on either side of Victor Osimhen’s goal
- The Galatasaray forward has sent different messages to two of his teammates after the victory
Victor Osimhen is buzzing after scoring in Nigeria's 3-0 win over Benin Republic and has singled out two teammates for praise and encouragement after the match.
Osimhen marked his return to the Super Eagles for the first time since the AFCON 2023 final with a goal in between Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman’s brace.
The Ballon d'Or nominee gave Nigeria the lead in the additional minutes of the first half to go into halftime 1-0 up and added his second and the team's third in the second half.
The Cheetahs were beginning to gain some momentum when Osimhen came on and immediately changed the tide of the game, scoring within six minutes, his first competitive match since May, as noted by ESPN.
Osimhen’ message to Boniface and Nwabali
The team coached by NFF’s technical director Austin Eguavoen produced a disciplined performance yesterday to shut the country's former manager Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic.
Osimhen singled out two of his teammates, striker Victor Boniface and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, and sent them different messages after the victory.
As seen in different posts on his Instagram story, he praised the Chippa United goalkeeper for his performance, which kept Nigeria in it until the two second-half goals.
The former Lille forward also sent a message of support to Boniface, who was chosen to start ahead of Osimhen but had a quiet game on his seventh cap for the country.
Next for Nigeria is a trip to Kigali to face Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium on Tuesday in the second group game.
Ex-international want Osimhen suspended
Legit.ng reported that a former Nigerian footballer called for Victor Osimhen's suspension from the national team over his Instagram live rant against ex-coach Finidi George.
Osimhen has endured a difficult past months at club and country, it peaked after he reacted to a false claim that his commitment to Nigeria was questioned after Finidi’s resignation.
