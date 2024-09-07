The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to host the Republic of Benin at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

The crucial fixture is poised to shape both nations' quest to secure a ticket to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

We shift the spotlight to a list of Benin Republic players who could hurt the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the clash

The stage is set, the players are primed, and the atmosphere is charged as Nigeria prepares to face the Republic of Benin in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match.

While this fixture has often been seen as one-sided in favour of the Super Eagles, this encounter promises added intrigue, especially given Nigeria's recent defeat to the Cheetahs.

With both teams confident in their chances of victory, several players are expected to be the game-changers in this high-stakes clash.

Benin's players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan on June 10, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

In light of this, we spotlight three Benin Republic players who could pose a significant threat to the formidable Super Eagles.

Benin players who can hurt Super Eagles

Steve Mounié

The Cheetahs’ captain remains their biggest threat to Nigeria. The 29-year-old proved pivotal in the most recent encounter between the two teams, scoring the decisive goal that secured a historic victory for Gernot Rohr’s side over the Super Eagles for the first time.

The Augsburg attacker is eager to replicate this achievement. In a recent media interview captured by Complete Sports, the forward emphasised that the Cheetahs are fully prepared to challenge the Super Eagles.

Mounie has already netted two goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification group, which includes Nigeria.

Jodel Dossou

The 32-year-old attacker is another player the Nigerian team needs to be wary of. The former RB Salzburg star scored the equalising goal in the reverse fixture between the two teams.

The combative forward also possesses the strength to overpower and outmuscle opposition defenders, as demonstrated in the previous match that ended in defeat for the Super Eagles.

Since making his debut for the Cheetahs in 2013, Dossou has become a key figure in the West African team’s attack.

Cedric Hountondji

The 30-year-old is another stalwart that the Nigerian team must contend with to secure victory against the Republic of Benin.

The Niger defender has become an integral part of the Cheetahs' defensive setup since his debut in 2017. He boasts exceptional ball-playing ability and excels in disrupting opposition attacks while also contributing to build-up play from the defensive third.

The former Rennes defender has helped Rohr’s side secure two clean sheets in their last five fixtures.

Eguavoen to make changes to Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Nigeria’s coach, Augustine Eguavoen, is set to make changes to the Super Eagles team.

The interim manager is looking to switch the team’s formation, alongside deploying a few players in new positions.

Eguavoen is at the helm of the Super Eagles for the fourth time.

