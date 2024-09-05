Striker Victor Osimhen completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli

The Nigerian forward missed out on moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli on summer deadline day

Osimhen jetted out to Uyo, Nigeria, for international duty after completing his transfer

Victor Osimhen has arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo for the September international break hours after he was unveiled as a new Galatasaray player.

Osimhen took advantage of the extended transfer window in Turkey to secure a move away from Napoli after he was left out of the club's Serie A squad for the season.

Victor Osimhen representing Nigeria at AFCON 2023. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

He was officially unveiled by the Turkish champions yesterday and was handed the number 45 jersey, which reports claimed he specially requested during negotiations.

Osimhen welcomed at Super Eagles’ camp

As seen in a video shared on Super Eagles' official X account, he arrived at the national team’s camp to join his teammates ahead of the September international break.

Staff and teammates gave him a rousing welcome, including best buddies Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze, who congratulated him on his move.

The former Lille star has not played for the country since losing the AFCON 2023 final to Ivory Coast. He missed the previous breaks due to injury.

The three-time African champions will face Benin Republic in Uyo before flying to Rwanda for the second group game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

