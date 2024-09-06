The Super Eagles of Nigeria remains without a coach since the resignation of Finidi George

German manager Bruno Labbadia was announced last month, but talks broke down later

Striker Victor Boniface has commented on whether a local or foreign coach should be hired

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface is indifferent about whether a local or foreign coach is hired to lead the national team as the search continues for a new manager.

The senior national team has been without a permanent manager since Finidi George resigned in June after only two games in charge, losing one and drawing the other.

Pep Guardiola passing instructions to his Manchester City players during their 4-1 win over West Ham. Photo by Neal Simpsons.

The former President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, in an interview quoted by Arise TV, claimed he would prefer a foreign coach because the players hardly respect local coaches.

This prompted the appointment of Bruno Labbadia last week, but the negotiations broke down despite an early announcement, and the German withdrew.

Boniface speaks on Super Eagles post

Bayer Leverkusen star Boniface, speaking to Football Fans Tribe at the team's camp in Uyo, admitted it does not matter what coach the country hires, the citizens will have a thing to say.

“The truth is even if we bring in Guardiola, Nigerians will still have something to say, but I’m the type of person that doesn’t care about what people think, because they’re not here with the team,” he said.

“Our job is to give it all on the pitch, and that’s it. It’s life. People will always criticize. So, no matter which coach you bring, people always have something to say.”

The team will be led by NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen, assisted by Rangers head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and Remo Stars boss Daniel Ogunmodede for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Boniface is returning to the team for the first time since last year and is expected to play a key role this window. He missed AFCON 2023 due to a groin injury.

Boniface puts Osimhen's jersey up for sale

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface named selling price for Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray jersey after his compatriot arrived at the Super Eagles camp.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker shared a photo of the number 45 jersey on his Instagram story and put a hefty price on it for whoever is interested in buying it.

