Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has touched down in Uyo ahead of the Nigeria vs Benin AFCON 2025 qualifier.

The 25-year-old flew into the Akwa Ibom capital barely 24 hours after his unveiling at Turkish club Galatasaray.

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation welcomed the striker, while fans made frantic efforts to take selfies with him.

Victor Osimhen has landed in Uyo ahead of Nigeria vs Benin. Photo: @akwaibomdaily.

Source: Getty Images

Although there had been concerns about whether the striker would be available following a dramatic summer transfer window involving his club Napoli and several suitors, Vanguard reports.

Osimhen seemed to be inching closer to sealing a deal with Premier League club Chelsea on the Deadline Day, but negotiations collapsed.

Saudi outfit Al Ahli also offered to sign the forward after offering a mega-money proposal, but somehow, no agreement was sealed.

The embattled Napoli striker was removed from the Napoli squad, forcing him to seek top football elsewhere.

Osimhen sealed a season-long loan deal with Galatasaray, but there is no option to buy as he will seek offers from suitors in January.

Having scored 10 goals in the qualifying series of AFCON 2023, the forward is billed to lead the Super Eagles attack when they take on Benin in the qualifiers for the next edition of the continental showpiece.

Nigeria host Benin Republic inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, September 7.

They play away to Rwanda three days later in a group which has Libya as well.

Rohr expresses worry

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has expressed his concerns about facing the interim manager.

The tactician stressed that Eguavoen's appointment by the NFF could be a masterstroke.

Rohr said he will approach the fixture with a mindset of correcting his mistakes from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

