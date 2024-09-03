Victor Osimhen has agreed to join Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan

He accepted after seeing proposed moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli collapse on deadline day

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Galatasaray has reacted to the news on Instagram

Victor Osimhen's loan move to Galatasaray has rocked the football world as the Nigerian ended the most entertaining transfer of the summer window.

Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli this summer but saw proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Al-Ahli collapse for different reasons.

After the deadline day, it felt like he would not leave Napoli, but after the club confirmed he would be frozen out and would never play again, he sought a solution in Turkey.

According to Evening Standard, the Nigerian accepted to join Turkish champions Galatasaray after they offered a one-year loan with full salary covered. The deal also includes a break clause if a top team wants him in January.

The Neapolitans also agreed to reduce his release clause to €75 million from the initial €130mil, a fee which blocked many potential clubs in the last window.

Gundogan reacts to Osimhen's move

The Super Eagles star initially rejected a loan move during Chelsea's early negotiations with Napoli and was one of the reasons the deal was left till the deadline day.

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan was surprised by the move and could not hide his reactions under a post on Instagram, the screenshot of which was circulated by Fabrizio Romano.

The former Barcelona midfielder is a German footballer of Turkish descent and has been linked with a transfer back to the country on multiple occasions.

Osimhen is flying to Istanbul to formalise the deal, after which he will link up with the Nigerian national team for the first time since losing the AFCON 2023 final.

Osimhen sends message to critics

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to his critics after his move to Galatasaray was announced as he edges closer to leaving Italian club Napoli.

The forward, who had maintained social media silence for weeks, eventually shared a video message with a song that appeared to hit back at his detractors.

