Fabio Cannavaro has disclosed why he did not take up the offer from the Nigeria Football Federation

The former Italian national team captain confirmed that Nigerian authorities contacted him over the vacant Super Eagles coaching position

The NFF has since named technical director Augustine Eguavoen to take charge of the forthcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has opened up on why he turned down coaching the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Following Finidi George's resignation from the plum position, the NFF went public in search of an expatriate.

Cannavaro, who captained Italy to the FIFA World Cup glory in 2006, was among the tacticians interviewed for the job.

Fabio Cannavaro confirms that he had offers from Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

After a series of interviews, the NFF settled for Bruno Labbadia of Germany, and despite the announcement, the 56-year-old eventually turned down the offer.

Speaking on why he did not take the job, Cannavaro told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Punch:

“I had offers from Nigeria [national team] and Iranian clubs, but I want to wait for Serie A and European clubs until December.

"After that, I may start travelling again."

Eguavoen to take charge of Eagles

Meanwhile, the NFF has named technical director Augustine Eguavoen to take charge of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

The former Super Eagles defender will be assisted by coaches from the Nigeria Premier Football League: Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars) and Fidelis Ilechukwu (Enugu Rangers).

The technical crew includes goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa, match analyst Eboboritse Uwejamomere, and Slovenian fitness trainer Tomaz Zorec.

The Super Eagles file out against the Cheetahs of Benin at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday, September 7.

The team will depart immediately for Tuesday’s clash with the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Labbadia rejects Super Eagles job

Bruno Labbadia will not be the Super Eagles manager after talks break down between the German and the Nigeria Football Federation despite an announcement.

The NFF announced on Tuesday that former VfB Stuttgart manager Labbadia will be the new head coach of the country's national team but did not give further details.

Labbadia has walked out of discussions with the country's football federation and will not be the next manager.

