Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

Lookman had a brilliant season with Atalanta and was pivotal for Nigeria at AFCON 2023

A Nigerian football legend and ex-nominee has extended a hand of congratulations to him

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has extended a hand of congratulations to Ademola Lookman after the Atalanta attacker was nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

France Football released a 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or yesterday, and the attacker is the only Nigerian and African to make this year's list.

Ademola Lookman celebrating with the UEFA Europa League trophy after Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Piero Cruciatti.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman had a brilliant season for the Bergamo-based club, contributing to 27 goals in all competitions, including a hat trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, becoming the first player to do so, as noted by The Athletic.

He was also a key player for Jose Peseiro as the Super Eagles reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which they lost to host country Ivory Coast.

Oliseh congratulates Ademola Lookman

According to Soar Super Eagles, Lookman became the ninth Nigerian footballer overall and the eighth male to be nominated for the prestigious award.

Oliseh sent a message to the AFCON 2023 team of the tournament player via his social media, welcoming him to the elite list of Nigerians to receive the nomination.

“Congratulations to Ademola Lookman for joining this exclusive list of Nigerians who were worldwide acclaimed! Naija's all-time magnificent 7 just became THE MAGNIFICENT 8. Delighted and welcome to the Club Lil bro,” he wrote on X.

The former Fulham star is expected to be in contention for the African Footballer of the Year award, succeeding compatriot Victor Osimhen, who won the award last year.

Nigeria’s Ballon d'Or nominees

Legit.ng analysed Nigeria's former Ballon d'Or nominees before Ademola Lookman after the Atalanta star received his maiden nomination at the prestigious award yesterday.

The trio of Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha were the first Super Eagles stars to be nominated when they made it in the 1995 edition.

