The final 30-player shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award was recently announced by France Football

Several elite players were missing from the shortlist published for the prestigious Golden Ball prize

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Boniface, has issued a reaction following his omission from the France Football Award list

The football world has been buzzing with discussions about the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist, recently released by France Football.

This prestigious award, often regarded as the pinnacle of individual football honors, saw its 2024 shortlist headlined by several elite players.

However, notable names like Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes, and Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann were surprisingly left off the list.

Victor Boniface has reacted after missing out on the 30-player Ballon d'Or shortlist. Image: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Among the omissions was Nigerian forward Victor Boniface, who has been in stellar form for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old, currently on international duty with the Nigerian national team, took to social media to express his reaction to being left out of the 30-player shortlist.

Boniface reacts to Ballon d'Or snub

The former Union Saint-Gilloise star took to social media with a cryptic two-word post seemingly directed at the Ballon d'Or organisers.

The 23-year-old shared a photo along with the words "memes d'Or," which appeared to be a subtle jab at France Football's final shortlist of players.

Despite battling injuries, Boniface was one of Africa's standout performers in Europe last season.

According to data from Fotmob, the 23-year-old recorded 30 goal involvements in his 34 appearances for the club, despite suffering a lengthy injury.

The forward also clinched the German Bundesliga title along with the DFB-Pokal crown with Leverkusen.

Real Madrid star responds to Ballon d’Or snub

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Real Madrid attacker, Rodrygo Goes, responded to his recent Ballon d’Or snub.

The Brazilian forward had a remarkable season with Los Blancos. The 23-year-old won the Spanish La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup during the recently concluded season. Additionally, Rodrygo was involved in over 25 goals for Real Madrid.

The versatile attacker, however, took to social media to post a collage of his accolades, along with a laughing emoji, subtly expressing his surprise at being omitted from the 30-player shortlist.

Source: Legit.ng