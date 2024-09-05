Some wantaway players in top European clubs are targeting Turkish clubs as an exit plan

Manchester United winger Antony is linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has kicked against him for his former club

A former Fenerbahce star has kicked against Manchester United winger Antony at his club after the Brazilian was linked with a move to the Turkish Super League.

Turkish clubs are still allowed to sign players with their summer transfer window still open until September 13, while top European leagues shutting their window on August 30.

Brazilian winger Antony faces an uncertain future at Manchester United. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Wantaway stars from those European clubs are targeting Turkey as an exit plan as they face a race against finding a solution or sitting without football until the January window opens.

Emenike kicks against Antony at Fenerbahce

Brazilian winger Antony has failed to justify his £86 million price tag since moving from Ajax to Manchester United in the summer of 2022, much so that the club is considering parting ways with him.

Reports emerged that he had been offered to Turkish club Fenerbahce, coached by Jose Mourinho, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano denied the claims.

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike reacted to the news, claiming he is not the type of player his former club needs and that they should sign players who are ready.

“Please no thank you. We need much better. Fenerbahce is not a school. We need ready players,” he wrote.

According to ESPN, the Brazilian’s signing is one Manchester United have accepted they overpaid for after scouts initially warned he is not worth more than £25mil, but they paid 60mil more.

Mourinho certainly needs reinforcement at Fenerbahce as his job became even more difficult after rivals Galatasaray signed Victor Osimhen on loan to improve their firepower.

Emenike sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Emenike sent a message to Osimhen, asking his compatriot to join his former club Fenerbahce instead of rivals Galatasaray.

The AFCON 2013 winning striker presented manager Jose Mourinho as the reason for Osimhen to consider joining Istanbul's yellow and blue side.

