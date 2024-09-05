Ademola Loomkan is closing in on the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award following his impressive achievements so far

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is the only African player in the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or

Lookman was part of the Nigerian squad that finished AFCON 2023 as runners-up before he went on to win the Europa League with Atalanta

Impressive Nigerian international playmaker Ademola Lookman is the only African player nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Super Eagles star was named in the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious prize, underlining his impact on club and country in the year.

He now becomes the leading contender for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award, as Nigeria is set to win the prize for a second successive year after Victor Osimhen won it in 2023.

Ademola Lookman has been tipped to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award: Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The race for the prestigious prize heats up as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Victor Boniface also look good for the gong.

Below are the five players leading the power rankings for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award.

5. Sebastien Haller

Haller started the year scintillating, scoring in the AFCON final to help Ivory Coast win the title on home soil.

The striker also played a crucial role for Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, where they finished as runners-up behind Real Madrid.

He could only manage three goals in nineteen matches in all competitions last season.

4. Victor Boniface

Boniface won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen in his first season for the club.

The 23-year-old netted 14 league goals in 23 matches to help the club to the German title for the first time in their history.

He was also impressive in the UEFA Europa League, as Bayer Leverkusen finished the tournament as a runners-up.

3. Serhou Guirassy

Vfb Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy is also one of the contenders for the prize following his fine form in Germany.

Guirassy finished last campaign as the highest-scoring African in the Bundesliga, with only Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane netting more, Soccernet reports.

However, the Guinean international failed to replicate the form at the AFCON tournament, as he was not fit.

2. Mohamed Salah

Although he had a poor AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, Salah has done enough to move to second in the power rankings for the 2024 CAF POTY award.

The Egyptian international scored 25 goals in 44 matches for Liverpool last season. He has already started the 2024/2025 on a front foot with 3 goals in 3 matches.

1. Ademola Lookman

What a calendar year Ademola Lookman is having. The Nigerian international played a pivotal role for the Super Eagles at the AFCON tournament, scoring three goals.

Lookman also single-handedly won the Europa League title for Atalanta when he netted a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

His chances of winning the gong improved after being listed as the only African in contention for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Source: Legit.ng