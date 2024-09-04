Victor Osimhen has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish champions Galatasaray

The Super Eagles forward will wear the number 45 jersey, which she specifically requested

A reason has emerged as to why he chose it with Gala's number nine taken by Mauro Icardi

Victor Osimhen has chosen the number 45 jersey at Galatasaray after completing a season-long loan move to the Turkish champions from Italian club Napoli.

Osimhen missed out on leaving Estadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium before the top five European leagues' deadline day on August 30, 2024.

Victor Osimhen wore the jersey number 45 at Royal Charleroi. Photo by Vincent Van Doornick.

Source: Getty Images

He was in negotiations with Chelsea until a few minutes before the deadline, but the two parties could not come to an agreement as they were far apart in salary demands and offers.

According to Tutto Napoli, the Nigerian has picked up jersey number 45 in Turkey, as against widespread speculation he will wear number 99, which is allowed in the Super Lig.

Why Osimhen chose number 45

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Osimhen specifically requested for the number 45 jersey because it was the same one he donned at Royal Charleroi, which he believes is his lucky charm.

Osimhen’s success story in Europe began at the Belgian club after initially struggling in his first adventure at VfL Wolfsburg. He scored 20 goals in 36 games, which earned him a move to Lille.

He spent one season at the French Ligue 1 club, scoring 13 league goals before the coronavirus forced a cancellation of the season. His haul of 13 goals that season was second only to Neymar’s 18 at Paris Saint-Germain.

He secured a blockbuster move to Napoli after the Neapolitans paid Lille a whopping €81 million. He finally arrived big in Europe and helped the Italians win the title in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng