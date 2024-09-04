Galatasaray have secured the services of Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli at least until January

Galatasaray are having fun after completing the season-long loan signing of Victor Osimhen and have aimed a dig at one of the clubs who attempted to sign the striker this summer.

Osimhen failed to secure a move away from Napoli before the window closed in the top five European leagues after seeing moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea collapse.

Galatasaray fans received Victor Osimhen warmly after arriving at the airport in Istanbul. Photo by Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli was another potential destination, but according to DiMarzio, Napoli messed it up by requesting more money after an initial agreement of €75 million.

This forced the Saudis to withdraw from the deal and instead signed Ivan Toney from Brentford for £36 million, ruling out Osimhen’s signing in the window.

Galatasaray make fun of Chelsea

Galatasaray have secured the signing of Victor Osimhen on loan until the end of the season but with the probability of leaving in January if an offer from a top European club comes in.

Gala have thrown a massive dig at Chelsea on social media after the Turkish champions signed the Premier League club's top target, but fair to them, a Blues fan asked for it.

The Lions shared a meme of passionate Nigerian football fans and eccentric Gala fans coming together after the Super Eagles striker left Napoli for Turkey.

A Chelsea fan replied:

“Osimhen will flop at Galatasaray. He should have signed for CHELSEA because Chelsea is a bigger club.”

A comment which received a troll from the club's account.

Gala hit back with the response:

“doubt they have enough space in the locker room”:

A post accompanied by a memified picture of Hollywood star Odunlade Adekola.

Servette aims dig at Chelsea

Servette aimed a dig at Chelsea before their UEFA Europa Conference League second-leg playoff match in Switzerland.

The Swiss club poked fun at the Premier League club's bloated squad, but the Blues got the last laugh as they progressed to the group stage with a 3-2 aggregate score.

