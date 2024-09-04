Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has completed a transfer from Napoli to Turkish outfit Galatasaray

The marquee forward departed the Italian Serie A powerhouse following a summer laced with a flurry of transfer links

A report detailing the jersey number the 25-year-old is poised to be handed at his new club has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen continues to make headlines, especially after his recent transfer to Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old striker joined the Turkish club after a summer filled with speculation linking him to various teams both within and outside of Europe.

At one point, Osimhen seemed close to signing with Chelsea, but the deal fell through in the final minutes of the transfer window.

Victor Osimhen arrives in Istanbul, Turkiye ahead of Galatasaray transfer on September 3, 2024. Image: Islam Yakut.

However, just when it seemed he would remain at Napoli for the season, Galatasaray made a late move, and the transfer was finalised.

Osimhen's arrival has sent shockwaves through Turkish football, with Galatasaray officially announcing the signing, although they have yet to assign him a jersey number.

Nonetheless, amid ongoing discussions about which number he will wear, a report has emerged detailing the jersey number Osimhen has been given.

Osimhen's jersey number surfaces

According to a report from Italian outlet, Tutto Napoli, the combative forward is expected to be assigned the Number 45 jersey.

The Number nine jersey, with which Osimhen had become synonymous, is currently worn by Argentine striker, Mauro Icardi.

Osimhen, who is anticipated to partner with Icardi in Galatasaray’s attack, played a pivotal role in leading Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 during the 2022/23 season.

Data courtesy of Fotmob shows that Osimhen arrives at the Turkish club following an impressive tally of 85 goal involvements during his four-year tenure at Napoli.

His loan spell at Galatasaray is reported to include a clause allowing for an exit in the winter transfer market.

