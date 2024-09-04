Victor Osimhen has joined Turkish club Galatasaray on loan, and Napoli boss Antonio Conte has apologised to the striker

Conte had frozen out the Nigerian international from his squad, prompting him to seek top football elsewhere

The Italian manager emphasised that Napoli as a club proved consistent, suggesting that rules have to be respected

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has apologised to Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, who is on a season-long loan move at Galatasaray.

Osimhen was the major subject of the summer transfer window; however, all available deals for the player collapsed.

The former Lille of France striker was on the verge of joining Chelsea on the transfer deadline day, but negotiations somehow fell apart.

Many also touted the 25-year-old to take up the mega-money offer from Saudi club Al Ahli, but nothing was agreed at the last minute.

Osimhen, who had been frozen out of the Napoli squad, went on to agree on a season-long loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray after Conte reiterated that no player would be reinstated.

According to The Cult of Calcio, the manager has since apologised. Conte said:

“Some issues blocked it; perhaps if we had unlocked that [Osimhen] situation, we would have completed the team differently and earlier

"I’m sorry about what happened. I’m sorry for Osimhen. I’m sorry for the club that didn’t monetize.

"I am sorry for myself because we didn’t complete the team as we wanted, but the club proved to be consistent in this situation.

“Coherence is the starting point when it comes to respecting the rules. The club proved consistent, so I praise them for this attitude."

Osimhen to wear No.45 shirt at Galatasaray

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles forward will don the No.45 shirt at his new club.

His favourite No.9 shirt is currently worn by Argentine striker, Mauro Icardi.

Osimhen, who is expected to partner with Icardi in Galatasaray’s attack, played a pivotal role in leading Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 during the 2022/23 season.

