Victor Osimhen has completed an unexpected season-long loan to Galatasaray from Italian club Napoli

He joined the Turkish club after seeing three highly publicised proposed moves away from Napoli collapse

The striker becomes the latest Nigerian to play for the Istanbul-based Super Lig champions

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan last night after seeing proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Ahli, and Chelsea collapse during the top five European leagues’ transfer window.

He joined the Turkish Super Lig champions as an escape from Napoli after he was excluded from the club's first-team squad for the 2024/25 Serie A season.

Galatasaray fans welcoming Victor Osimhen after arriving in Istanbul. Photo by Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

Turkey has been home to Nigerian footballers in the past, with Osimhen becoming the sixth player to play for the club, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Nigerians who played for Galatasaray

1. Dominic Iorfa

According to Soccernet, 21-cap ex-international Dominic Iorfa was the first Nigerian to play for the Turkish giants when he joined the club in 1991 from Queens Park Rangers. He left after eight months and nine games to join Peterborough United.

2. Henry Onyekuru

Onyekuru played for Galatasaray in three spells, all of which were on loan, first from Everton, then AS Monaco later. He scored the title-winning goal in the 2018/19 season to help the Lions beat Istanbul Basaksehir. He is currently in Saudi Arabia.

3. Valentine Ozornwafor

Ozornwafor joined the Turkish club from Enyimba in the Nigerian Professional Football League. He was with the club for three years but played one game, spending time on loan at Almeria and Royal Charleroi. He has one cap for the Super Eagles.

4. Jesse Sekidika

Sekidika is the only one on this list yet to earn an international cap. He spent two years reading Gala's books and played 19 games. He went on two loans before departing permanently to Eyupspor in 2022. He currently plays for Sabah in Azerbaijan.

5. Oghenekaro Etebo

Etebo spent the 2020/21 season on loan at the Turkish club from English side Stoke City. The 44-capped Nigerian midfielder has been troubled by injuries since then and currently plays for second-division Turkish club Gençlerbirliği.

Emenike sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Emenike sent a message to Osimhen, wishing his compatriot had joined his former club Fenerbahce instead of rivals Galatasaray.

The AFCON 2013 winner used the allure of playing for Jose Mourinho, who is now in charge of Fener, to tell the Super Eagles striker what he missed out on.

Source: Legit.ng