Osimhen to Galatasaray: 5 Super Eagles Stars Who Have Played for Turkish Club
- Victor Osimhen has completed an unexpected season-long loan to Galatasaray from Italian club Napoli
- He joined the Turkish club after seeing three highly publicised proposed moves away from Napoli collapse
- The striker becomes the latest Nigerian to play for the Istanbul-based Super Lig champions
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan last night after seeing proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Ahli, and Chelsea collapse during the top five European leagues’ transfer window.
He joined the Turkish Super Lig champions as an escape from Napoli after he was excluded from the club's first-team squad for the 2024/25 Serie A season.
Turkey has been home to Nigerian footballers in the past, with Osimhen becoming the sixth player to play for the club, as noted by Transfermarkt.
Nigerians who played for Galatasaray
1. Dominic Iorfa
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
According to Soccernet, 21-cap ex-international Dominic Iorfa was the first Nigerian to play for the Turkish giants when he joined the club in 1991 from Queens Park Rangers. He left after eight months and nine games to join Peterborough United.
2. Henry Onyekuru
Onyekuru played for Galatasaray in three spells, all of which were on loan, first from Everton, then AS Monaco later. He scored the title-winning goal in the 2018/19 season to help the Lions beat Istanbul Basaksehir. He is currently in Saudi Arabia.
3. Valentine Ozornwafor
Ozornwafor joined the Turkish club from Enyimba in the Nigerian Professional Football League. He was with the club for three years but played one game, spending time on loan at Almeria and Royal Charleroi. He has one cap for the Super Eagles.
4. Jesse Sekidika
Sekidika is the only one on this list yet to earn an international cap. He spent two years reading Gala's books and played 19 games. He went on two loans before departing permanently to Eyupspor in 2022. He currently plays for Sabah in Azerbaijan.
5. Oghenekaro Etebo
Etebo spent the 2020/21 season on loan at the Turkish club from English side Stoke City. The 44-capped Nigerian midfielder has been troubled by injuries since then and currently plays for second-division Turkish club Gençlerbirliği.
Emenike sends message to Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Emenike sent a message to Osimhen, wishing his compatriot had joined his former club Fenerbahce instead of rivals Galatasaray.
The AFCON 2013 winner used the allure of playing for Jose Mourinho, who is now in charge of Fener, to tell the Super Eagles striker what he missed out on.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com