Napoli star Victor Osimhen recently completed a transfer to Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Galatasaray

The Nigerian striker's move followed a summer saga that saw him linked with several clubs both within and outside Europe

The 25-year-old has spoken for the first time to the fans of the Turkish powerhouse following his transfer

Victor Osimhen remains the talk of the football world following his transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray.

The high-profile striker, who was at the heart of a protracted transfer saga throughout the summer, saw his exit from Napoli fall through in the final hours of the transfer window.

However, just when it seemed he would stay with the Partenopei for the season, Turkish club, Galatasaray, swooped in with an offer to sign him on loan.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen arrives in Istanbul, Turkiye on September 3, 2024. Image: Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

According to Italian outlet, Corriere dello Sport, Galatasaray will cover Osimhen’s wages in full, with no obligation for a permanent purchase.

The deal was swiftly finalised between the two clubs, and Osimhen’s move was completed. In the wake of his transfer, the forward has spoken publicly about his new club for the first time.

Osimhen speaks after Galatasaray transfer

As captured on the club's YouTube channel, upon arriving in Istanbul and greeted by the enthusiastic cheers of waiting fans, the Nigerian forward saluted the crowd and performed their traditional 'trio' celebration before addressing the media.

"I’m thrilled to join such a great fan base. Galatasaray is one of the biggest clubs, and I’m excited to play alongside [Dries] Mertens once again," Osimhen said.

He continued, speaking about the fans: "They came out at this time of night, and I can already feel their support. I’m dedicated to giving everything for them."

After a lengthy transfer saga involving Napoli, Chelsea, and Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, Osimhen is expected to make his debut for Galatasaray following the international break in their Turkish Süper Lig fixture against Rizespor on September 15.

Galatasaray announces Osimhen signing

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that Galatasaray announced the arrival of Osimhen with a special quote and image.

The Yellow and Reds shared a photo of the forward’s mask, along with a special message that serves as a warning to rivals and a witty, heartwarming quote to its fans.

The Nigerian forward is expected to spend the entire 2024/25 season at the club, barring any sudden transfer in the winter of 2025.

Source: Legit.ng